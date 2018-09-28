OKTOBERFEST IN EL CAJON

San Diego County's most authentic Oktoberfest takes place September 28 to 30 and October 5-7, 2018. Festival hours are Fridays 4:00 to 10:00 PM; Saturdays noon to 10:00 PM; Sundays noon to 9:00 PM (gates open ½ hour in advance).

Cost: Open to the public with an entry donation of $10 for adults on Fridays and Saturdays, $5 on Sundays; those under 21 and all active military are admitted for free. Parking is free but limited, please consider using a ride-share as we have a drop-off right in front of the fest.

Oktoberfest in El Cajon is a family-friendly festival promoting traditional German culture, including entertainment provided by our popular band Guggenbach-Buam, who join us from Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Enjoy folk dances, games, and contests, vendor booths and craft stands, and let your youngsters go crazy in the Kids’ Zone! On Saturday nights, the clubhouse is also open for dancing (8 PM to midnight), with live German music.

On Friday, September 28, at 6:30 PM, join us for our opening parade and ceremonial "Tapping the Wooden Keg." Raffle tickets are only $1 each, or $5 for 6 tickets, with raffle prizes drawn throughout the fest; on Sunday, October 7, at 8PM, we’ll draw a winner for the Grand Prize, a round-trip flight for two to Germany!

Try authentic German food such as bratwurst, ox-on-the-spit, potato salad, potato pancakes, pretzels, sauerkraut and red cabbage, plus a mouth-watering variety of German pastries. Soft drinks and adult beverages are sold, featuring a fantastic selection of German beers on draft, plus wines and a full bar. Bring your family and invite your friends to join you at the real German Oktoberfest in El Cajon! For more information, phone (619) 442-6637 or visit www.OktoberfestElCajon.com. Follow us on Facebook for updated information.