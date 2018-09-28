The longstanding tradition of La Mesa Oktoberfest returns Friday, September 28th through Sunday, September 30th to the tree lined avenues of the La Mesa Village. This FREE all ages event draws over 100,000 people from across San Diego for three days of fun, music, delectable food, and of course – plenty of beer! The community of La Mesa has joined together to revive the festival by bringing back elements of time honored favorites as well as introducing new interactive and immersive experiences for attendees to enjoy. From traditional games and music, to inspired speakers and demonstrations, a new kid’s carnival, delicious food and German beer, a craft beer and spirit garden, and a vendor market – there’s something for everyone at this year’s La Mesa Oktoberfest.