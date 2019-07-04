Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

Old Poway Park Midland Rd., San Diego, California

Bring your family and friends to Old Poway Park and celebrate our country’s independence “turn-of-the-20th-century-style”. This event will feature patriotic entertainment, gun fighting re-enactments, free children's crafts, train displays, and old-fashioned games. Tasty treats and train rides will be available for a nominal fee.

Shuttle Locations Available: Free Shuttles to and from the event will be available from two different locations. Locations include the Poway City Hall Parking Lot, 13325 Civic Center Drive; with the additional location at the Poway Adult School Parking lot located at 13626 Twin Peaks Road. Shuttles will run throughout the event.

Old Poway Park Midland Rd., San Diego, California View Map
Festival, Holiday Events
Poway
858-668-4576
