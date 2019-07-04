Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

Bring your family and friends to Old Poway Park and celebrate our country’s independence “turn-of-the-20th-century-style”. This event will feature patriotic entertainment, gun fighting re-enactments, free children's crafts, train displays, and old-fashioned games. Tasty treats and train rides will be available for a nominal fee.

Shuttle Locations Available: Free Shuttles to and from the event will be available from two different locations. Locations include the Poway City Hall Parking Lot, 13325 Civic Center Drive; with the additional location at the Poway Adult School Parking lot located at 13626 Twin Peaks Road. Shuttles will run throughout the event.