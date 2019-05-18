The 21st annual Old House Fair, on May 18th 2019, is a celebration of South Park's art + architecture. This fun neighborhood event includes an historic home tour, bike tour, vintage home specialist exhibits and talks, art studio walking tour, and events and specials throughout the neighborhood business district.

South Park first appeared in city records in 1870 and was lauded in a 1906 San Diego Union Tribune ad: "Come to South Park to live; to breathe the best air; to see the finest view; to enjoy the pleasantest and most healthful surroundings; to LIVE!"

Today South Park is an eclectic mix of independent boutiques, cafes, and taverns surrounded by historic homes and public spaces. Come to South Park and explore the charm in the heart of the city.