Third Annual Beerfest & Over-the-Line Tournament

Get ready to put your toes in the sand with San Diego craft beer and spirits in hand! The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club (OMBAC) is kicking off the summer Over-the-Line (OTL) Tournament at OTL Beerfest on Saturday, May 18th in conjunction with the first rounds of Over the Line at Mariner’s Point on May 18th-19th.

On Saturday, May 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., sip craft beer from some of San Diego’s finest breweries and enjoy fare from local food trucks. Breweries will include BNS Brewing, Bay City Brewing, Alesmith, Coronado Brewing, Thorn Brewing, Mason Aleworks, Ballast Point, Fall, Groundswell, Benchmark, 3 Punk Ales, Second Chance, Resident, Mike Hess, Iron Fist, Bitter Brother, Turquoise Barn Cider, Mission Brewery, Newtopia Cyder, Amplified Ale Works and Dos Desperados. You & Yours Distilling, Truly Hard Selzter and Cutwater Spirits will also be serving up craft cocktails onsite.

General admission, including the four hour beer tasting for guests ages 21+, is $35 with advance online purchase via events.com.

The OTL Tournament will host 120 teams in a double elimination format. The first rounds will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 with winning teams returning from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19. Tournament divisions include: Men's Pro; Men's Open; Men's Masters; and Women's Open. The entry fee is $120 per team.

This two-day event is a precursor to the 66th Annual World Championship Over the Line Tournament set for July 13/14 and July 20/21 at Fiesta Island, Mission Bay Park, San Diego.

For more information, visit www.ombac.org or connect on Facebook and Instagram.