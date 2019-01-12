Old Skool Hip Hop Brunch

to Google Calendar - Old Skool Hip Hop Brunch - 2019-01-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Old Skool Hip Hop Brunch - 2019-01-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Old Skool Hip Hop Brunch - 2019-01-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Old Skool Hip Hop Brunch - 2019-01-12 10:00:00

Searsucker 611 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101

You want it--baaaaby you've got it. By popular demand, Searsucker's back with a brand new edition...of the infamous Old Skool Hip Hop Brunch! On the 2nd Saturday, of every month, get ready to get off your seat and brunch around!

Kick it old skool with the best throwback hip hop beats, Gaslamp's favorite brunch menu, plus themed cocktails like "Gin & Juice," "Bust a Lime," "What a Man-Mosa" and so much more.

This is sicka than your average brunch, so don't forget to cop a reservation: www.searsucker.com/san-diego-reservations

Info
Searsucker 611 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Food & Drink, Holiday Events
Gaslamp
to Google Calendar - Old Skool Hip Hop Brunch - 2019-01-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Old Skool Hip Hop Brunch - 2019-01-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Old Skool Hip Hop Brunch - 2019-01-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Old Skool Hip Hop Brunch - 2019-01-12 10:00:00