Old World Outsiders
Centro Cultural de la Raza 2125 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101
Old World Outsiders presents Freakshow where Hip-Hop meets dark arts. Join us for this one of kind extravaganza featuring local artists, dark art vendors, alternative performers, MC’s and other fun interactive art installations. All Ages $5 suggested donation, all door donation go a back to the Centro de Cultural de la Raza yo help fund the expansion.
Balboa Park