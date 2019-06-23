Old World Outsiders

Centro Cultural de la Raza 2125 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101

Old World Outsiders presents Freakshow where Hip-Hop meets dark arts. Join us for this one of kind extravaganza featuring local artists, dark art vendors, alternative performers, MC’s and other fun interactive art installations. All Ages $5 suggested donation, all door donation go a back to the Centro de Cultural de la Raza yo help fund the expansion.

Centro Cultural de la Raza 2125 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101
