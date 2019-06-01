Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center 2019 Seedling Soirée

Come enjoy Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center’s 2019 Seedling Soirée on Saturday, June 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Olivewood’s historic 6.85-acre property in National City. The organization’s mission is to empower students and families to be healthy and active citizens through gardening, environmental stewardship, and nutrition education. Taking place in the gardens, the farm-to-table feast under the stars will feature San Diego’s best brewers, chefs, distillers, vintners and a one-of-a-kind menu consisting of local, organic ingredients and produce. The evening will kick off with Twilight Cocktails and Appetizers from 5-7 p.m. and continue with the Chef’s Culinary Feast from 7-9 p.m. The night will be filled with live music, garden-inspired cocktails and appetizers, fine cuisine, silent and live auctions and more. Guests can learn about the organization’s programs and wander through the gardens throughout the event. Proceeds from the Seedling Soirée will support Olivewood Gardens’ various programs including its science-based environmental education lessons, hands-on gardening, and hands-on cooking classes for children and families from underserved communities.