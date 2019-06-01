Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center 2019 Seedling Soiree

Join Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center, a garden and nutrition education center whose mission is to empower students and families to be healthy and active citizens through gardening, environmental stewardship and nutrition education, for the 2019 Seedling Soirée on June 1st, at the Olivewood Gardens in National City. The special culinary feast features local chefs, vintners, and brewers with a unique menu showcasing the best of San Diego County's organic and sustainably produced produce, fish, meats, and confections. Guests are encouraged to explore the gardens and learn about Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center’s programs, enjoy live music and fine cuisine, as well as participate in silent and live auctions with food, wine, and other gifts. The event will take place on Saturday, June 1st from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a cocktail hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring a variety of garden-inspired craft cocktails and appetizers celebrating the spring harvest. The chef’s culinary feast will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale starting at $50 per person with table sponsorship opportunities available. All proceeds from the event will support the garden, nutrition, and educational programs offered by Olivewood Gardens to children and adults throughout San Diego County.

To learn more about the 2019 Seedling Soirée, please call 619-434-4281 or visit: http://olivewoodgardens.org/seedling-soiree/.