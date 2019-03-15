The Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP) will host its Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium, Piloting Your Life, on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on its historic campus in Normal Heights. San Diego County District Attorney, Summer Stephan, will serve as keynote speaker, Mara Fortin, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes will be the closing speaker, and they will be joined with upwards of 20 other panelists. A full list of speakers and panelists is available at www.aolp.org/OLPWS.

The event brings together top women leaders to share their insights and pathways to success with OLP students and the larger community. Through dialogue and conversations, these female leaders share their personal experiences of standing up for themselves and fearlessly chasing their dreams. OLP is committed to serving as a hub for thought leadership and welcomes the larger community to join with us for a day of learning.

New this year, the panel topics tackle the biggest concerns of women in the workplace. Topics include Overcoming Adversity; Changemakers in Action; The Power of Your Voice; and Creating Your Own Story.

This event is open to the public. Tickets to OLP’s Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium are $50 for general admission and $15 for alumnae, college students, and young professionals. Funds raised from this event will support the OLP Alumnae Scholarship Endowment Fund for students who embody the charism of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, show academic potential and demonstrate financial need.

To purchase tickets or learn more, please visit: www.aolp.org/olpws/