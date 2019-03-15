OLP Women's Symposium 2019

Join us for OLP’s Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium on March 15, 2019 at the Academy of Our Lady of Peace.

Modeled after speaker panels at leading universities, OLP's Women's Symposium brings together top women leaders to share their insights and pathways to success with our students and community. Through dialogue and modeling, these female leaders empower young women to stand up for themselves and fearlessly chase their dreams.

The funds raised from this event will support the OLP Alumnae Scholarship Fund for students who embody the charism of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, show academic potential and demonstrate financial need.

Tickets: All tickets include access to all presentations and panels, welcome reception, and networking lunch

$50 – General

$15 - OLP Alumnae / College Student / Young Professional (under 30 years old)