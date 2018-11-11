OMBAC to Host Annual Blood Drive at Belmont Park

Eligible donors are encouraged to come to Belmont Park in Mission Beach to donate blood and save a life. Donors can sign up in advance, or stop by the day of, to help OMBAC and the San Diego Blood Bank meet their goal of 100 pints. OMBAC will provide food and beverages for all donors.

Those who are unable to attend, can still donate by making an appointment and providing the donation code MBAC. Appointments are not required by recommended. Make your appointment online at <https://www.mysdbb.org/#/ScheduleAppointmentStep2/drive/38854 or by calling 1-800-469-7322>.

OMBAC is a 501© 4 non-profit organization that focuses on amateur sports, young athletics, and local charities. OTL is the main fundraising event. Past recipients of OMBAC’s fundraising and donations included UCSD Cancer Research, Jr. OTL Scholarships, Wounded Warrior Foundation, Huntington’s Disease, Bikes for Kids, Jr. Lifeguard Foundation, Cancer Walk, Marine Family Christmas Fund, Alpha Project, Meals on Wheels, Hospice, Pacific Beach Youth Group, San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade, San Diego Blood Bank, OMBAC Rugby, OMBAC Lacrosse and OMBAC Water Polo. For more information, visit www.ombac.org.