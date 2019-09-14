The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club (OMBAC) is calling all surfers to grab their vintage longboards and paddle out for a nostalgic competition at the North Side of Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach. The 26th Annual Classic Longboard Surfing Contest will take place on Saturday, September 14 and is an opportunity for surfers to gather and pay homage to the “Golden Age” of surfing. All contestants must surf on longboards made in 1969 or older, nine feet or longer, with no leash. The two divisions include the Open Division for men and women ages 17 and up and the “Menehune” Division for men and women 16 years of age and younger.

Spectators are encouraged to grab their binoculars to view the competition from the pier which provides them with a “bird’s eye” view. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego, also known as the San Diego Junior Lifeguards.

Check-in for contestants will begin at 7:30 A.M. with the first heat scheduled to paddle out at 8:15 A.M. Advance registration to participate is $30 per person and day of registration is $40 per person. There is no fee for spectators.

Those who are interested in competing in the 26th Annual Classic Longboard Surfing Contest or watching the action can find more information at http://www.ombac.org/omsurf/.