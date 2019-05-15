Oncofertility Options: You don’t have to sacrifice your dreams to a cancer diagnosis
RSMC 3661 Valley Centre Dr. #100, San Diego, California 92130
Whether you have already begun or completed cancer treatment, there are many options available to create the future family of your dreams. This informative seminar will review cutting-edge treatment, opportunities and considerations for male and female patients. All seminar attendees will receive a certificate for a complimentary consultation with a physician.
Info
Carmel Valley, Del Mar, San Diego