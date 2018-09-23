One Love Movement’s 7th Annual Charity Yoga Event

One Love Movement, a nonprofit aimed at bringing people together to take action and build support for projects advancing social justice, is hosting its 7th Annual Charity Yoga Event in Downtown San Diego at Waterfront Park. The outdoor yoga event will include a wine and beer garden, a live DJ, tastes from local food vendors and a guided meditation following the yoga practice. Three-time Olympic gold medalist and one-time Olympic bronze medalist Kerri Walsh-Jennings will be the keynote speaker and guests will also have the chance to play volleyball with her! All proceeds from the event will support anti-bullying, transgender and gender equality youth in San Diego and One Love’s global beneficiaries.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m. The yoga practice will last one hour and include a guided meditation on the lawn of Waterfront Park. The food and vendors will remain open until 1 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome! General admission tickets are available to purchase online starting at $35.

To learn more about One Love Movement, purchase tickets or donate to the cause, please visit www.onelovemovement.org