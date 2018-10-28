One Movement, One Community: Contemporary Dance
Malcolm X Branch Library 5148 Market St., Valencia Park, California 92114
The PGK Dance Project, “San Diego’s PREMIERE Contemporary Company" will perform as part of their "One Movement, One Community" program, highlighting contemporary dances to be performed at their upcoming show "Immerse". This highly engaging event features audience participation and is great for families and individuals alike.
Malcolm X Branch Library 5148 Market St., Valencia Park, California 92114
