One- Night Only Garrison Brothers & Del Frisco’s Steakhouse Ultimate Bourbon Dinner

Executive Chefs David Holben and Mario Hernandez of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse have crafted a prix-fixe menu featuring five courses that each complement a specific Garrison Brother bourbon poured neat or in a unique cocktail. The five course dishes will include Grilled Spanish Octopus topped with White Miso Glaze, Slow Braised Berkshire Pork Belly with a Grilled Brussels Sprout-Daikon Slaw, Maple Bourbon Budino with Salted Caramel and Pecan Tuille.

Garrison Brothers and Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse will donate a portion of the ticket sales proceeds to Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization offering veterans a chance to continue their service by helping those affected by disasters, and also themselves. Programs and services are made possible by the support of individual donors, corporate partners, and the dedication of volunteers across the country.

Name of Event: Garrison Brothers x Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse Ultimate Bourbon Dinner Experience

Time: 7pm

Location: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – 901 Bayfront Court Suite 105 San Diego, CA 92101

Tickets: $175 per guest