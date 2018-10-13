Join us at Point Loma Playhouse for a special night benefiting Autism Society San Diego!

One Slight Hitch - A Play by Lewis Black

Date: October 13th

Directed by Jerry Pilato

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-slight-hitch-by-comedian-lewis-black-tickets-49054163323

A play written by comedian Lewis BlackLewis Black, the acerbic, manic, belligerent stand-up comedian started his career as a playwright? After being turned down by numerous colleges, he earned his MFA degree at Yale Drama School. But that's a whole other story.