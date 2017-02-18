One Wild Life Mug Club & Networking
Palisades Park 4960 Ocean Boulevard, San Diego, California 92109
Dylan Bellingan, proprietor of lifestyle brand Viva La Vacay will talk about developing his brand while being on the road living the VanLife, how he is able to operate while mobile and how his own lifestyle choices have influenced his company.
Join us for locally roasted coffee & a light breakfast. Bring your own mug.
Info
Palisades Park 4960 Ocean Boulevard, San Diego, California 92109 View Map
please enable javascript to view