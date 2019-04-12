Online Travel Planning Made Easy: Oasis Class

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

Traveling on a budget just got a little easier with the Internet. Online travel companies offer ways to streamline flights, transfers, hotels and tour opportunities, all with the budget-minded traveler in mind. In this class, we'll look at how to book travel on land and sea using some reputable online travel companies and how to use the Web to make modifications so your vacation is tailor-made to your taste.

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
La Jolla
858-552-1657
