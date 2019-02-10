Open Farm Days

Come Cuddle w/ Camels in the Country

The Oasis Camel Dairy opens the barn doors for our monthly Open Farm Day. Camel Rides, Animal & Bird Show, Games, Kid's Activities, Mini Sheep Town Petting Zoo plus amazing camel milk products available like pure, natural soaps, lotions and CHOCOLATE!

FREE PARKING / SENIOR & MILITARY DISCOUNTS

Price: $7 - $12

https://oasiscameldairydiary.blogspot.com/2018/12/our-sustainable-sanctuary.html