Open Farm Days
Oasis Camel Dairy 26757 Old Julian Hwy , Ramona, California 92065
Come Cuddle w/ Camels in the Country
The Oasis Camel Dairy opens the barn doors for our monthly Open Farm Day. Camel Rides, Animal & Bird Show, Games, Kid's Activities, Mini Sheep Town Petting Zoo plus amazing camel milk products available like pure, natural soaps, lotions and CHOCOLATE!
FREE PARKING / SENIOR & MILITARY DISCOUNTS
Price: $7 - $12
https://oasiscameldairydiary.blogspot.com/2018/12/our-sustainable-sanctuary.html
Info
