Open Farm Days

Come Celebrate Spring Joy at the Oasis Camel Dairy.

Meet our newest Camel Dairy member, Knuckles's new baby camel! Her thirteen month gestation brings us a beautiful new baby ready to meet the world. Be sure to come early so you don't miss our 1:30 animal show. Plus Mini Sheep Town and Kids Camel Rides and fun activities.

Join in the fun of our first ever Camel Themed Easter Hat Contest! 1st 2nd & 3rd prize both Saturday and Sunday!

Price: $8 - $12