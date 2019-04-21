Open Farm Days
Oasis Camel Dairy 26757 Hwy 78, San Diego, California 92065
Come Celebrate Spring Joy at the Oasis Camel Dairy.
Meet our newest Camel Dairy member, Knuckles's new baby camel! Her thirteen month gestation brings us a beautiful new baby ready to meet the world. Be sure to come early so you don't miss our 1:30 animal show. Plus Mini Sheep Town and Kids Camel Rides and fun activities.
Join in the fun of our first ever Camel Themed Easter Hat Contest! 1st 2nd & 3rd prize both Saturday and Sunday!
Price: $8 - $12
