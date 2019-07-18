Open Mic with Artist of the Week, Shark Jones

Navajo Live 8515 Navajo Rd, San Diego, San Diego, California 92119

LIVE~ It's THURSDAY NIGHT! Artist of the Week~Very Special guests~SHARK JONES! Plus Many more...*Sign up and play 3 songs~ Singer Songwriter, Solo, Duo, Bands & Jams! Join us for yet another GREAT OPEN MIC SHOW!

SUPPORT LIVE LOCAL MUSIC! https://www.facebook.com/Shark-Jones-Band-253504941855677/?ref=bookmarks

Plenty of FREE PARKING/ NO Cover charge!

*Due to the overwhelming popularity of this weekly event It is recommended to send our Host- Jeff Ousley a PM on Facebook, or respond to this invite, post your desire to play- and we'll confirm a time for you to perform!

*Walk-in Sign-up starts at 7pm-Open till full. We always try to get everyone involved! Thanks!!!

~ Singer/songwriters will write and sing! Up and comers will come on up! Movers and shakers can shake and move! Experienced vets- show us how it's done! Music business net-workers work their nets, where music lovers love the music! And where the jams are good and friendly ~ and the jam'sters become good friends! C ~ U ~ THERE!

Pro- Sound & monitor system, large stage, pro-lighting, backline drums, acoustic, electric, bass guitars & keyboards provided... or bring your own. All we need is YOU! ( and all of your friends too ;) So dust off your vocal chords, put some new strings on your git-fiddle, tighten your bow and round up your posse!

Everyone likes to have an audience~ Come early and stay late to enjoy and support all of the entertainers!

Music
East County, San Carlos
619-972-9013
