Open Shakespeare Readings

to Google Calendar - Open Shakespeare Readings - 2017-02-07 18:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Shakespeare Readings - 2017-02-07 18:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Shakespeare Readings - 2017-02-07 18:45:00 iCalendar - Open Shakespeare Readings - 2017-02-07 18:45:00

Bookstar 8650 Genessee Ave., San Diego, California 92122

Join us for an informal time with the Bard, starring you! All welcome. Free. Anyone can join in the reading or just come along to listen. Parts are re-assigned before each scene so everyone who wants to can read. Readings are the first Tuesday of every month in 2017. On Feb. 7 it's Richard III.

Info

Bookstar 8650 Genessee Ave., San Diego, California 92122 View Map

Poetry & Spoken Word

Visit Event Website

619-225-0465

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Open Shakespeare Readings - 2017-02-07 18:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Shakespeare Readings - 2017-02-07 18:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Shakespeare Readings - 2017-02-07 18:45:00 iCalendar - Open Shakespeare Readings - 2017-02-07 18:45:00