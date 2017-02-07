Open Shakespeare Readings
Bookstar 8650 Genessee Ave., San Diego, California 92122
Join us for an informal time with the Bard, starring you! All welcome. Free. Anyone can join in the reading or just come along to listen. Parts are re-assigned before each scene so everyone who wants to can read. Readings are the first Tuesday of every month in 2017. On Feb. 7 it's Richard III.
