Open Studio Creative Opportunity
Lovejoy Creations Studio 2690 Historic Decatur Rd, Suite #201, San Diego, California 92106
The open studio session at Lovejoy Creations offers you a creative space to work on one of your paintings in progress or to start a new one. Bring your own canvas. Easel, brushes, and some paint provided. $10. Located in Liberty Station.
Info
Lovejoy Creations Studio 2690 Historic Decatur Rd, Suite #201, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Art
