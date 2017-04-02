Open Studio Creative Opportunity

Lovejoy Creations Studio 2690 Historic Decatur Rd, Suite #201, San Diego, California 92106

The open studio session at Lovejoy Creations offers you a creative space to work on one of your paintings in progress or to start a new one. Bring your own canvas. Easel, brushes, and some paint provided. $10. Located in Liberty Station.

