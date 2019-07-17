Hold on to your hats! Opening Day at Del Mar is just around the corner! Join thousands of fans on Wednesday, July 17th to celebrate the track’s 80th season and for one of the most unique, exciting events on the West Coast. Take part in the fabulous fashion scene, see some of your favorite celebrities, experience the thrill of the high-speed races and bet on some of the world’s most prestigious Thoroughbreds… and with a delicious cocktail in hand, of course.

Don’t forget to bring your most extravagant hat to participate in one of Del Mar’s most beloved and famous traditions, the Opening Day Hats Contest! The best entries have the chance to win several cash prizes. Sign-ups will be held in the Plaza de Mexico starting at 11:30 a.m.

For more information on these events, visit https://www.dmtc.com/calendar/detail/opening.