Opening Day of Del Mar Fall Racing Festival
Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014
Epic concerts, delicious food, fun events and thrilling horse races are on the horizon. The Del Mar Fall Racing Festival kicks off on Friday, Nov. 9 at the Del Mar Racetrack! Get your tickets today!
Fall racing at Del Mar will take place Thursday through Sunday and Veteran’s Day November 12. Post time will be 12:30 p.m. with the exceptions of Thanksgiving Day when first post is 11 a.m. Admission at ALL gates will be $6 ($3 for Diamond Club members).
Visit www.delmarracing.com for more information or call 858-755-1141.
Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014
