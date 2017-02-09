The Opening Reception for Hoehn Family Galleries spring 2017 exhibition, British Modern Prints from the British Museum: From the Great War to the Grosvenor School, will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017. The evening will begin at 5:15 p.m. with a lecture titled “Wrestling with Modernity in the Department of Prints and Drawings at the British Museum” by Hugo Chapman, Keeper of Prints and Drawings at the British Museum, followed by a reception in the galleries from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. The reception will include refreshments and light appetizers throughout the evening and is free and open to the public.

British Modern Prints from the British Museum: From the Great War to the Grosvenor School will be on display February 10 – May 19, 2017. The exhibition will feature 60 works chronicling the graphic work of two of the most significant movements of early 20th century modern art in Britain: Vorticism and the Grosvenor School. This is the first time a significant exhibition of this material has been seen in the western United States.

Regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday noon to 5 p.m. All exhibitions and related programs are free. The Hoehn Family Galleries is located at Founders Hall 102 at University of San Diego, 5998 Alcaia Park, San Diego, Calif., 92110. For general information call 619-260-7516, or visit http://www.sandiego.edu/galleries/.