Opening Reception - Collective Voice: The Power of Empathy

Join The AjA Project, San Diego Art Institute, and the United Women of East Africa for the opening evening of Collective Voices: The Power of Empathy! This event will be FREE and open to the public.

Collective Voices: The Power of Empathy is focused on youth-organized programming centering around solidarity building, health equity, and a critical examination of mental health as it relates to lived experience and community. This exhibition presents three collaborative pieces titled Emotion Portraits and the Power of Radical Listening, Beyond Borders: Anger, Destruction, and Rebuilding, and A Retrospective: Expectation and Reality. Each of the pieces comes together to unite under a theme of solidarity building among difference focusing in on the theme of mental health.

The mission of the Collective Voices program is to express the pride we have in ourselves, give young Muslim girls a voice, and connect with others to eliminate misconceptions. Collective Voices: The Power of Empathy is a culmination of Collective Voices’ third year of participatory photography programming made possible through a collaboration between The AjA Project and The United Women of East Africa. This program aims to provide East African youth arts programming, provide outlets for creative self-expression, and offer an opportunity to ignite critical conversations around culture and social justice.

Participant Artist Names:

Salma, Suad, Sumaya, Halima, Mona, Isha, Amina, Hajia, Sahra, Gedya, Vanessa, Vannessa, Sara, Jesus, + Lisa

