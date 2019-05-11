Opening Reception: Crafting Opportunity: Mid-Century Work from the Mingei Museum
Central Library Art Gallery, 9th floor 330 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101
Opening reception for Crafting Opportunity, an exhibition of ceramics, furniture, fashion, fiber art, jewelry, and metalwork, explores the robust artistic output that followed World War II. Many of the objects from Mingei’s permanent collection are on view for the first time. Of note are works by artist craftsmen Ellamarie Woolley, Jack Lenor Larsen, Arline Fisch, Maria Martinez, Douglas Deeds, Berta Wright, Harrison MacIntosh, Kay Whitcomb, Laura Andreson, and Charles and Ray Eames. Free entrance, all are welcome.
www.sandiego.gov/public-library/visualarts for gallery hours.
www.Mingei.org for additional information.