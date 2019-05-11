Opening Reception: Crafting Opportunity: Mid-Century Work from the Mingei Museum

to Google Calendar - Opening Reception: Crafting Opportunity: Mid-Century Work from the Mingei Museum - 2019-05-11 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Reception: Crafting Opportunity: Mid-Century Work from the Mingei Museum - 2019-05-11 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Reception: Crafting Opportunity: Mid-Century Work from the Mingei Museum - 2019-05-11 12:00:00 iCalendar - Opening Reception: Crafting Opportunity: Mid-Century Work from the Mingei Museum - 2019-05-11 12:00:00

Central Library Art Gallery, 9th floor 330 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101

Opening reception for Crafting Opportunity, an exhibition of ceramics, furniture, fashion, fiber art, jewelry, and metalwork, explores the robust artistic output that followed World War II. Many of the objects from Mingei’s permanent collection are on view for the first time. Of note are works by artist craftsmen Ellamarie Woolley, Jack Lenor Larsen, Arline Fisch, Maria Martinez, Douglas Deeds, Berta Wright, Harrison MacIntosh, Kay Whitcomb, Laura Andreson, and Charles and Ray Eames. Free entrance, all are welcome.

www.sandiego.gov/public-library/visualarts for gallery hours.

www.Mingei.org for additional information.

Info

Central Library Art Gallery, 9th floor 330 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Art
East Village
to Google Calendar - Opening Reception: Crafting Opportunity: Mid-Century Work from the Mingei Museum - 2019-05-11 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Reception: Crafting Opportunity: Mid-Century Work from the Mingei Museum - 2019-05-11 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Reception: Crafting Opportunity: Mid-Century Work from the Mingei Museum - 2019-05-11 12:00:00 iCalendar - Opening Reception: Crafting Opportunity: Mid-Century Work from the Mingei Museum - 2019-05-11 12:00:00