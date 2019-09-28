Julius Shulman: Modern San Diego
San Diego Central Library Art Gallery 9th floor, 330 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101
Opening reception for an exhibition that presents selected images by renowned photographer Julius Shulman, documenting mid-century architecture in San Diego. Images are represented in both vintage and contemporary prints, and ephemera that contextualize this historically significant work. This exhibit is curated by Keith York
