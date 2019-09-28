Julius Shulman: Modern San Diego

to Google Calendar - Julius Shulman: Modern San Diego - 2019-09-28 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Julius Shulman: Modern San Diego - 2019-09-28 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Julius Shulman: Modern San Diego - 2019-09-28 12:00:00 iCalendar - Julius Shulman: Modern San Diego - 2019-09-28 12:00:00

San Diego Central Library Art Gallery 9th floor, 330 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101

Opening reception for an exhibition that presents selected images by renowned photographer Julius Shulman, documenting mid-century architecture in San Diego. Images are represented in both vintage and contemporary prints, and ephemera that contextualize this historically significant work. This exhibit is curated by Keith York

Info

San Diego Central Library Art Gallery 9th floor, 330 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Art
East Village
619-238-6690
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Julius Shulman: Modern San Diego - 2019-09-28 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Julius Shulman: Modern San Diego - 2019-09-28 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Julius Shulman: Modern San Diego - 2019-09-28 12:00:00 iCalendar - Julius Shulman: Modern San Diego - 2019-09-28 12:00:00