Opera Celebration Concert

San Diego Opera and the Spreckels Organ Society team up for Opera Celebration, a very special concert of music inspired by the San Diego Opera's 2020 season! Hear famous arias from "Aida," "The Barber of Seville," and "Hansel and Gretel," among others, sung by San Diego Opera cast members with San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez playing the world's largest open air musical instrument as the orchestra. Whether you regularly enjoy the Opera or have never done so, this is your chance to enjoy music in Balboa Park's most majestic open air setting. Your no-cost admission is a gift from the City of San Diego, the San Diego Opera, and the Spreckels Organ Society.

Price: Free

