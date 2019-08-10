Join Opera NEO's stars of tomorrow in our NEW location at the Four Flowers Theatre at La Jolla Country Day School.

With lovers and friends, sometimes you don’t get second chances. Tchaikovski’s Eugene Onegin is a powerful and passionate drama with a heartbreakingly gorgeous musical score. The composer’s self-written libretto closely follows Pushkin’s story of the sophisticated young man whose callous words and jealous actions lead to devastating outcomes for the people closest to him. Opera NEO will bring the richly expressive musical score alive with modern stage design and direction.

Live orchestra conducted by Opera NEO Founder and Artistic Director, Peter Kozma, who also serves as stage director for the production.

Sung in Russian with English supertitles for every performance.

Do not miss your chance to be swept away in the drama–Eugene plays for two performances ONLY!

Thursday August 8, 7:30pm

Saturday August 10, 7:30pm

Tickets from $20-$55 and Student Tickets just $10.

Don't forget to arrive early to enjoy our "Opera Tailgate Parties" and nosh on local food truck fare before the show. Trucks start serving at 6:00pm with a free pre-performance talk at 6:45pm.