Opera NEO presents its third opera of the 2019 Summer Mainstage Festival!

La Calisto: The sensual Baroque gem, loosely based on Greek Mythology and Ovid’s “Metamorphoses,” is set against the backdrop of our current social and political realities, and combined with historically informed musical performance, directed by David Radamés Toro and conducted by Benjamin Bayl.

Don’t miss your chance to see this lesser-known work, staged for a modern audience, at our NEW venue in the Four Flowers Theater at La Jolla Country Day School! Two performances only - August 9 at 7:30pm and August 11 at 2pm.

All Opera NEO performances are sung in original languages with English supertitles.

Make sure to come early and come hungry - we have local food trucks at every performance. Food service starts 1.5 hours before curtain (6pm/12:30pm) and a free pre-performance talk begins 45 minutes before each show.

Can’t make it to La Calisto? Opera NEO is also presenting Cinderella (La Cenerentola) by Rossini on August 2-4 and Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin August 8 and 10.