Rossini’s Cinderella (La Cenerentola)

Join Opera NEO's stars of tomorrow in our NEW location at the Four Flowers Theatre at La Jolla Country Day School.

Be enchanted and charmed by Rossini's CINDERELLA. You will be dazzled by vocal acrobatics in this 1817 operatic masterpiece brought to life–fully-staged–in the modern world. You will laugh and jeer at her boisterous and narcissistic stepsisters and cheer when the kind-hearted Cinderella and her Prince are finally united.

Live orchestra conducted by Opera NEO Founder and Artistic Director, Peter Kozma with stage direction by Ophelie Wolf.

Sung in Italian with English supertitles for every performance.

Do not miss your chance to be swept up in the magic and romance–Cinderella plays for just ONE WEEKEND!

Friday August 2, 7:30pm

Saturday August 3, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 4, 2:00pm

Tickets from $20-$55 and Student Tickets just $10.

Don't forget to arrive early to enjoy our "Opera Tailgate Parties" and nosh on local food truck fare before the show.

