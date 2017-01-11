Opera Wednesday

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Come listen to Southern California’s top Opera singers! Every second Wednesday of the month!

Southern California’s top performing artists share their gift. The artists include past and present Metropolitan Opera Competition Winners, active San Diego Opera performers and guest artists that have sung all over the world. $10 suggested donation. 

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

La Jolla, Music

