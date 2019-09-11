Opera Wednesdays
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
Every Second Wednesday of the Month!
Listen to Southern California’s Top Opera Singers! The artists will consist of past and present Metropolitan Opera Competition Winners, active San Diego Opera performers and guest artists who have sung all over the world. Beverages available for sale.
Wed, Sep 11, 7-8:30pm. $10 suggested donation.
Info
La Jolla