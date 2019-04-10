Opera Wednesdays Five Year Anniversary

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Every Second Wednesday of the Month!

Don’t miss the FIVE YEAR anniversary of Opera Wednesdays! Help us celebrate while listening to Southern California’s Top Opera Singers! The artists will consist of past and present Metropolitan Opera Competition Winners, active San Diego Opera performers and guest artists who have sung all over the world.

Wed, Apr 10, 7-9pm. Complimentary glass of wine and desserts served. Free valet parking. $10 suggested donation.

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
Concert, Music
La Jolla
858-459-0831
