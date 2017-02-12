Operation Wedding - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

This is the story of a failed escape plan that woke up the world and lifted the veil on the Iron Curtain. In 1970, a group of mostly Jewish dissidents rented a plane under the pretext of flying to a wedding. Their true intent was to escape the USSR. As they were steps away from boarding the plane, the KGB stopped them and sentenced two of them to death and the others to years in the Soviet Gulag. The filmmaker and daughter of two of the captives tells the story of Operation Wedding through archival footage and news coverage from the 1970’s. As a result of protests and a worldwide outcry over the imprisonments, more than 400,000 Jews were given visas to leave the USSR. In addition, the director’s mother Sylva was exchanged for a Russian spy held by the United States. In Russia, the 16 dissidents are seen as terrorists; in the West, they are heroes.

