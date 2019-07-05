Ophelia
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104
Daisy Ridley (STAR WARS), Naomi Watts, and Clive Owen star in OPHELIA!
One of the world’s greatest dramas is turned on its head through a bold and new perspective in OPHELIA. Set in medieval Denmark and spoken in a modern tongue with a poetic twist, it recalibrates the classic Shakespearean tragedy of “Hamlet” so that its unspoken, complex heroine may share her own story.
Runtime: 107 minutes
Year: 2019
Rating: UR
Directors: Claire McCarthy
Country: United Kingdom
Languages: English
Showtimes:
Friday, July 5: 12:45 4:00 8:10
Saturday, July 6: 11:00 AM 3:10 7:10
Sunday, July 7: 5:00 9:10
Monday, July 8: 11:00 AM 3:10 10:00
Tuesday, July 9: 12:55 5:00 9:10
Wednesday, July 10: 11:00 AM 3:10 7:10
Thursday, July 11: 10:00 AM 2:00 6:00