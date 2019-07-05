Daisy Ridley (STAR WARS), Naomi Watts, and Clive Owen star in OPHELIA!

One of the world’s greatest dramas is turned on its head through a bold and new perspective in OPHELIA. Set in medieval Denmark and spoken in a modern tongue with a poetic twist, it recalibrates the classic Shakespearean tragedy of “Hamlet” so that its unspoken, complex heroine may share her own story.

Runtime: 107 minutes

Year: 2019

Rating: UR

Directors: Claire McCarthy

Country: United Kingdom

Languages: English

Showtimes:

Friday, July 5: 12:45 4:00 8:10

Saturday, July 6: 11:00 AM 3:10 7:10

Sunday, July 7: 5:00 9:10

Monday, July 8: 11:00 AM 3:10 10:00

Tuesday, July 9: 12:55 5:00 9:10

Wednesday, July 10: 11:00 AM 3:10 7:10

Thursday, July 11: 10:00 AM 2:00 6:00