Ophelia

to Google Calendar - Ophelia - 2019-07-05 12:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ophelia - 2019-07-05 12:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ophelia - 2019-07-05 12:45:00 iCalendar - Ophelia - 2019-07-05 12:45:00

Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104

Daisy Ridley (STAR WARS), Naomi Watts, and Clive Owen star in OPHELIA!

One of the world’s greatest dramas is turned on its head through a bold and new perspective in OPHELIA. Set in medieval Denmark and spoken in a modern tongue with a poetic twist, it recalibrates the classic Shakespearean tragedy of “Hamlet” so that its unspoken, complex heroine may share her own story.

Runtime: 107 minutes

Year: 2019

Rating: UR

Directors: Claire McCarthy

Country: United Kingdom

Languages: English

Showtimes:

Friday, July 5: 12:45 4:00 8:10

Saturday, July 6: 11:00 AM 3:10 7:10

Sunday, July 7: 5:00 9:10

Monday, July 8: 11:00 AM 3:10 10:00

Tuesday, July 9: 12:55 5:00 9:10

Wednesday, July 10: 11:00 AM 3:10 7:10

Thursday, July 11: 10:00 AM 2:00 6:00

Info

Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104 View Map
Film, Special Events
El Cajon
619-230-1938
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ophelia - 2019-07-05 12:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ophelia - 2019-07-05 12:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ophelia - 2019-07-05 12:45:00 iCalendar - Ophelia - 2019-07-05 12:45:00