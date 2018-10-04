Orchids & Onions Reception & Awards Ceremony 2018

Please join us for the San Diego Architectural Foundation’s annual Orchids & Onions event on October 4, 2018. Don’t miss out on a fun and inspirational evening with food and drinks at past Orchid Winner, the US Grant Hotel, in downtown San Diego. We look forward to seeing you there! Tickets are on sale now.

General Admission includes a reception with appetizers and drinks, as well as the amazing awards ceremony. Join us for some extra fun at the VIP Pre-event and make a toast to inspired place making.

Ticket prices:

General Admission:

Members Only: $90

Non-Members: $125

Awards Ceremony Only: $30 (entry at 8:15)

VIP Pre-event & General Admission:

VIP Pre event – Members: $110

VIP Pre-event – Non-Members: $145