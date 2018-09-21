Original Catalina Wine Mixer

Friday – Sunday, September 21 – 23

Now in its fourth year, the Original Catalina Wine Mixer just keeps getting better. This end-of-summer extravaganza kicks off Friday evening with an Opening Bash at the Casino, featuring The Wheeland Brothers and a screening of Step Brothers at Avalon Theatre. Then it’s off to Descanso Beach Club for an after-hours party ‘til midnight. Saturday’s lineup at Descanso Beach Club features Kelly Fitzgerald, Kalama Brothers, Tijuana Dogs, Side Deal, and Wine Mixer favorite The Dan Band, along with lots of wine, food and interactive fun, including a wine and painting workshop, tie-dye T-shirt booth, outrigger canoe races and more. The weekend winds down Sunday, with Breakfast and Bloody Marys at Descanso Fresh, followed by live entertainment at Descanso Beach Club and a Bottomless Mimosa Brunch at Avalon Grille. Come for the weekend or come for the day. But don’t miss it.

Due to language and suggestive scenes, Step Brothers is rated R, so persons under 16 are not admitted without a guardian. VIP tickets to the Saturday event include wine tasting, so you must be 21 to purchase these tickets.

Tickets and Information www.catalinawinemixer.com

Follow the Original Catalina Wine Mixer on Facebook @theofficialcatalinawinemixer

Join our Catalina Wine Mixer Email List

https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/catalina-wine-mixer-email-signup