Origins Westfield UTC Grand Opening
Westfield UTC 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, California 92122
Origins invites you to celebrate the grand opening of our UTC Westfield San Diego store and our NEW Blooming Lips™ collection.
Join us Thursday, 11/8 for a chance to meet Emily Schuman of Cupcakes & Cashmere and an exclusive look at the new store design as well as FREE gifts & prizes.
Join us on Friday, 11/9 for a build-your-own bouquet station, FREE gifts & prizes and more!
Info
Special Events
La Jolla