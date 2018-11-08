Origins Westfield UTC Grand Opening

Westfield UTC 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, California 92122

Origins invites you to celebrate the grand opening of our UTC Westfield San Diego store and our NEW Blooming Lips™ collection.

Join us Thursday, 11/8 for a chance to meet Emily Schuman of Cupcakes & Cashmere and an exclusive look at the new store design as well as FREE gifts & prizes.

Join us on Friday, 11/9 for a build-your-own bouquet station, FREE gifts & prizes and more!

Westfield UTC 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, California 92122
