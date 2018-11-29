Orkesta Mendoza at ArtPower at UC San Diego

Led by multi-instrumentalist and bandleader Sergio Mendoza (Calexico), Orkesta Mendoza fashion borderless sounds that span the Americas, embracing mambo and cumbia with the same vigor as psychedelic pop, twang rock, and analog electronics.

Originally formed as a tribute to “King of Mambo” Pérez Prado, Orkesta Mendoza plays music that explores a myriad of directions, rhythms, and moods, delivering big-band orchestrations mixed with lo-fi electronica, vocals en Español, and moving instrumentals. Epic and soulful, they truly capture the positive spirit of the Southwest.