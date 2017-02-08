San Diego Jewish Film Festival: Our Lives Projected
Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, Jacobs Family Campus 4126 Executive Dr. , La Jolla, California 92037
The 12-day Festival is the largest Jewish cultural event in San Diego and draws over 17,000 attendees annually and 97 film screenings. The Festival features San Diego film premieres, international guest artists and filmmakers local and international. Screenings will be shown at 5 locations. This year the festival will showcase a total of 60 films of the best contemporary Jewish themed films from around the world celebrating life, human rights, and freedom of expression.
For times, tickets or information call 858-362-1348 or visit www.sdjff.org
