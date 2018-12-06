Outside the Lens Presents Cine en Sherman: Singing Our Way to Freedom

Singing Our Way to Freedom is a multilayered look at the life of San Diego Chicano musician, composer and community activist, Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez. Borrowing from musical traditions on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, Chunky uses music and humor as powerful weapons in fighting for social justice. This character-driven film reminds us that the battle for freedom has to be fought anew by every generation.

Paul Espinosa (Producer, Director, Writer) is an award-winning filmmaker and president of Espinosa Productions, a San Diego production company specializing in films focused on the U.S.-Mexico border region. He has been involved with producing films for nearly 40 years. Espinosa’s films have been screened at festivals around the world and have won many awards including eight Emmys.

Screening begins at 6:30 PM.

Q+A with Paul Espinosa will follow the film.