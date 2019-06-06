Outside the Lens Presents Cine en Sherman "We Are Diverse / Somos Diversxs"

Sherman Heights Community Center 2258 Island Ave., San Diego, California 92102

Cine en Sherman honors the diversity amongst our communities by dedicating this film screening to our LGBTQI folks. These films highlight the differences between each of us, show life through a new lens, and celebrate the lives of those that walk this path everyday.

Sherman Heights Community Center 2258 Island Ave., San Diego, California 92102
Art , Film
Sherman Heights
858-349-7578
