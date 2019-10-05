"Shutter & Stout" Gala
Join Outside the Lens for our biggest party of the year! Starting at 5:30 PM, enjoy dinner and drinks with friends at The Conrad in La Jolla.
Following dinner, dance away at our after-party! The party begins at 9:00 PM and is open to all! We will be featuring opportunity drawings, photography by local artists, and beats by a live DJ!
With your support, we will continue to transform the lives of youth and empower them to create change within themselves, their community, and the world.
The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center 7600 Fay Ave, San Diego, California 92037 View Map
