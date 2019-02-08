Ovation Theatre Presents 'Freaky Friday'

Award-winning, Encinitas-based Ovation Theatre is thrilled to present the first community theater production in San Diego County of the new musical “Freaky Friday,” a heartfelt, funny and emotional update on the classic American story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically switch bodies — with just a day to put things right. Join us and revel in the most awkward, rewarding and outright hilarious moments any modern family can relate to. Music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey — the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of “Next to Normal” and “If/Then.” Show times: Feb. 8, 15 & 16 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 9, 10 & 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20 online, $22 at door; purchase online at ovationtheatre.brownpapertickets.com beginning Jan. 22. Ovation Theatre features many of the most talented and dedicated young actors in the county. Check out our Instagram @ovationtheatreshows for a sneak peek into rehearsals. For more information, visit www.ovationtheatre.org.