Over, Above, Beyond - Jeeyoon Kim, Piano

Classical Pianist Jeeyoon Kim will celebrate the national release of her newest album ‘Over, Above, Beyond’ on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the Auditorium at TSRI (The Scripps Research Institute).

Jeeyoon’s concert events combine dazzling technical mastery and profound musicianship with her personal commentary on stage. The ‘Over, Above, Beyond’ Concert will also feature a unique collaboration with newly commissioned visual art by NY based illustrator, Moonsub Shin. Each of the twelve drawings by Mr. Shin depicts a movement of Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 21, No. 1 by Johannes Brahms, nicknamed the ‘philosophical variations’.

Audiences will experience a new, more engaging way of listening to a classical concert. This one-hour concert without an intermission will conclude with an after-concert reception.

“As a pianist, one of the most rewarding moments is when I feel that I have lifted someone’s soul with my playing and when I feel that I am deeply connected with listeners in that very moment. It has became clear to me that it is why I make music. Through ‘Over, Above, Beyond’, my wish is to give an audience a sense of hope, lightness, and a new beginning. These are pieces that have given me a sense of joy, fantasy, weightlessness, hope and peace. Join me for this special flight and receive what music has given to us. Let’s fly together and soar, ‘Over, Above, Beyond’.”. - Jeeyoon

For more information about the artist Jeeyoon Kim www.jeeyoonkim.com.

More about “Over, Above, Beyond’ at www.overabovebeyondproject.com

Some testimonials about Jeeyoon Kim:

“A unique experience of shared feeling...In that sharing we find ourselves…” -from the Carnegie Hall debut review

"In addition to her mastery of the instrument, Jeeyoon's music-making transcends the piano, and has the ability to transport the listener directly into the world of the composer. So captivating and powerful…” - Demarre McGill, Principal Flute at Seattle Symphony

"Beautiful control of the Instrument, superior technique, and all of that emotion shows up in her sound as well as watching her. I am awed by her talent. It would be criminal for the world not to hear Jeeyoon perform." - Gary Walters, performing artist and jazz pianist

For concert information contact: Susan J. Farese, SJF Communications: 408-398-5940 sjfcommunications@gmail.com.

TICKET INFORMATION: Single General Admission tickets for the Classical Pianist Jeeyoon Kim’s "Over, Above, Beyond’ Concert’ are $30 and are available at:

https://jyk.ticketleap.com/over-above-beyond/

LOCATION: Auditorium at The Scripps Research Institute; 10620 Jay Hopkins Drive, San Diego, CA 92121. There will be free parking.

Map and Directions: http://auditorium.scripps.edu/directions.html